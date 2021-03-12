Visakhapatnam: Actor Sivaji extends support to steel plant movement

Visakhapatnam: Telugu film actor S Sivaji said that the Central government is doing injustice to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Extending his support to Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee at Kurmannapalem here on Friday, he pointed out that privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is not the right decision.

Handing over VSP to the private sector hurts the sentiment of people who own the VSP and consider it their honour and pride, he said, adding that he will continue to extend his support to the Ukku stir.

Later, he interacted with the employees and checked on their next plan of action.

Similarly, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy visited the relay hunger strike camp. He said the fight for saving VSP from strategic disinvestment will continue until the decision is taken back by the Union government.

Meanwhile, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao expressed his support for the steel plant movement. Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee member and INTUC leader Mantri Rajashekhar met KTR in Hyderabad on Friday and thanked him for his support to the stir.

However, when actor Manchu Vishnu and his team came for his film promotion, Ukku protestors blocked him from proceeding further and demanded to extend his support to the stir.

They also demanded that the Telugu film actors should step forward for the collective fight against privatisation of the VSP.