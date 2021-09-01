Visakhapatnam: Afghani women dread to head home

Visakhapatnam: The panic-stricken Afghans all over live on the edge literally after the Taliban gained control over their country. They are now at their wit's end as their future hangs in the balance.



For any student, the future holds to be promising as they carve their academic life to suit their aspirations. But for the students from Afghanistan studying various streams in Andhra University, uncertainty looms large as they say that they are unsure of tomorrow, leave alone their future.

Soon after the capture of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan nationals studying or settled in various parts of the world are now in the grip of untold fear and anxiety as they stare at a bleak future. Unable to fly back to their hometown from other countries and having slim chances of leaving Afghanistan at the moment, many dread to return to the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and hold on to their dear lives to survive at least for a while peacefully.

When Avesta, an LLM student of Dr BR Ambedkar College of Law, Andhra University, returned from Afghanistan in mid-July, little did she expect that her country would soon be taken over by the Taliban. Grief overpowers Avesta as she recalls how her peace-loving country has become chaotic. "The respect that I get from the people of Andhra Pradesh, I doubt whether I would ever be treated with the same kind of respect and dignity in my own country. Earlier, I was waiting for the LLM course to get over so that I can return to my family in Kabul. But not any longer," she asserts. Avesta is one of the 130 Afghan students, including close to 30 women, studying in various streams in Andhra University. After completing LLB in her country, Avesta served as Legislator in the Ministry of Labour for five years and later as senior anti-corruption specialist in Afghanistan before opting for the LLM in AU through scholarship provided by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Despite having a government job, Avesta looked forward to empowering herself by pursuing higher studies in AU.

At a time when she is about to appear for her final semester, the situation has turned topsy-turvy in her hometown. "I wish the Indian government provides an opportunity to complete my Ph.D. as well so that I can extend my study period," hopes Avesta, who is on study leave. Not just Avesta, ask any Afghan student on the campus, they share their insecurities and are reluctant to head back to their country. Mobaraka M Zada, a second-year student of BCA in Andhra University, says that she cannot expect the same freedom in Kabul that she is enjoying now in Visakhapatnam. Like most of her friends, she too likes to extend her study period in the university. "This is the only way we can buy some time before making up our mind to return to Afghanistan. But we seriously don't know how it would work for us. Apparently, we are concerned about our family's safety in our hometown. Currently, we cannot step out of our home without a male family member accompanying us in Afghanistan. Though we had plans for our bright career, we don't know what happens next in our country," laments Mobaraka M Zada.



Earlier, their parents used to enquire about their wellbeing in India. But the situation has changed now. The students are more concerned about their family's security and survival as the Taliban-controlled Afghanistan poses a long-term threat for them.

Like others in their country, the students in Visakhapatnam feel insecure under the Taliban rule and look at the options of seeking asylum in other countries in order to lead a peaceful life or at least stay away from their hometown even if it means for a short while.