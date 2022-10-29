Visakhapatnam: All entries stopped towards Rushikonda

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders were detained by the police as they called for a protest on Friday against illegal constructions taking place in Rushikonda. Police were deployed at the residences of the key leaders of the TDP since Thursday night. Many were placed under house arrest. The city police blocked the entry towards Rushikonda area where the project work is in progress.

The protesters were not allowed to reach Rushikonda from any route and vehicle checks were conducted at many junctions. TDP leaders were taken into police custody who were trying to reach the project spot. They were shifted to nearby kalyana mandapams and police stations.

Meanwhile, the leaders protested against the attitude of the police by staging a sit-in on the road. As a part of their protest scheduled on Friday, TDP leaders reached Visakhapatnam party office in large numbers on Thursday night and spent the whole night in the party office itself. To block them at the party office, a large number of cops were deployed in and around the party office.

Even those who came out of their houses on their personal work were not allowed by the police. TDP politburo member Vangalapudi Anitha asked why the police did not allow them to visit the project if nothing was wrong at Rushikonda.

Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said police anarchy is increasing day by day in Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that Rs.92 crore is being spent to destroy Rushikonda hills. Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said people have a right to know what is being constructed at Rushikonda and the government should reveal the same. Anakapalli parliamentary president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao said the YSRCP was 'killing' democracy in the state.

TDP politburo member Gummidi Sandhya Rani alleged that the police were wearing YSRCP uniform instead of police uniform. Detained TDP leaders at the party office staged a protest at the premises by displaying banners that 'Anakaonda notlo Rushikonda' (Rushikonda is in Anakonda's mouth). Demanding the YSRCP to stop illegal constructions at Rushikonda, the TDP leaders raised slogans. A large number of TDP leaders from Uttarandhra participated in the protest.