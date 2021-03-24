Visakhapatnam: Amid surge in daily caseload, focus is on public transport vehicles

Visakhapatnam: Amid surge in the daily caseload, public transport vehicles are gearing up to provide a virus-free ride to the commuters.

In connection with this, sanitisers will be made available for the passengers in auto-rickshaws, cabs and buses.

As a part of the steps considered for containing the spread of the virus, the public transport vehicle operators intend to sanitise the vehicles with sodium hypochlorite solution after every ride. Based on the guidelines received from the State government, focus is more on passenger vehicles by creating awareness on Covid-19 protocols among vehicle operators and taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading. "Soon, we are going to conduct an awareness drive for the auto-rickshaw drivers and other transport vehicle operators. Every vehicle operator should ensure that a sanitiser is made available in the vehicle. Passengers too should not board any mode of transport without a mask," explains GC Rajaratnam, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Visakhapatnam.

Similarly, RTA officials say that care should also be taken for the three-wheelers ferrying school children to educational institutions and back home.

Earlier, there were restrictions on the passengers' load. But, at present, there is no such instruction on the occupancy of the vehicles. Apparently, during peak hours, it is a common feature to see passenger vehicles overloaded with commuters, flouting Covid-19 norms. This is one of the reasons, the officials say, for the spread in the active cases of coronavirus in recent weeks.

"Apart from the public transport vehicle operators, people's behaviour plays a key role to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. Wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing should become a way of life. After concluding the awareness drive on safety measures, action will be initiated among those violating Covid-19 norms," adds Rajaratnam.