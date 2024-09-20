Visakhapatnam: Anna Canteens inaugurated t various places in city

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP government closed Anna canteens that used to serve food for the poor at a nominal cost. However, with the formation of the alliance government, the shutters of Anna canteens got opened again, said MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Inaugurating Anna canteens on Thursday at King George Hospital, Turner’s Choultry and fruit market that fall under Visakhapatnam south constituency and at China Waltair in the east constituency, the MLAs mentioned that the meals served in the canteens cater to several weaker sections across the state. The daily labourers and unemployed persons along with the poor find Anna canteens a great relief as they get a plate of meal for Rs.5 here.

After inaugurating the canteens, the MLAs stated that the facility will be made available in every constituency in the state. They had meals at the facility along with other TDP leaders former AP Brahmin Corporation chairman Sithamraju Sudhakar.