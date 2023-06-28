Visakhapatnam: AP people no longer repose faith in Jagan's govt, says Ganta

Visakhapatnam: All sections of people in Andhra Pradesh suffered during the past four-year rule of the YSRCP, said TDP former minister and north constituency MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Gajuwaka as a part of the 'Bhavishyathu ki guarantee' programme here on Tuesday, Srinivasa Rao stated that the people of the state have been deceived by giving one chance to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

But people of Andhra Pradesh decided to end Jagan's rule and that is the reason the TDP candidates won an overwhelming majority in the MLC elections, he added.

The MLA said the TDP manifesto has become the heartbeat of the people. He mentioned that former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao is ready to sacrifice his life to fight against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The former minister recalled that Palla went on a hunger strike for nine days to save the VSP.

Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said problems of Gangavaram Port residents were not resolved and the victims continue to worry over their future. He recalled that when he was an MLA, he worked towards removal of the toll gate at Aganampudi for the benefit of people. The former MLA alleged that Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy has again encouraged reopening of the toll gate to earn commissions.

Former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy clarified that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the future for those who are involved in land grabbings, ganja smugglers, kidnappers and people like Adani. He also opined that there is no future for the people of AP under the YSRCP's rule.

Telugu women wing president Vangalapudi Anitha alleged that the otherwise peaceful city of Visakhapatnam has become a hub for ganja and land grabbing. She mentioned that because of the lack of law and order in the state, the YSRCP leaders, including IT Minister G Amarnath and MP MVV Satyanarayana, applied for gun licenses.

Later, the campaign bus started from Gajuwaka junction and continued near the entrance of Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp. The TDP leaders expressed solidarity to the Ukku agitators. From there, the rally reached near Aganampudi toll gate where the party leaders raised slogans to lift the toll gate.

Telugu Desam Party Anakapalli president Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao, MLCs Duvwarapu Rama Rao and Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, MLA PGVR Naidu (Ganababu), former MLAs Gandi Babji and Peela Govinda Satyanarayana, GVMC floor leader Peela Srinivasa Rao, Amadalavalasa constituency in-charge Kona Ravi Kumar, constituency in-charges, and party leaders were present.