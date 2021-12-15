Visakhapatnam: APSWR girls make a mark again!

Visakhapatnam: Armed with advanced features, the women safety device designed by the students of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence, Madhurawada, surfaced in top 20 projects of Atal Tinkering Lab Marathon – 2020. Y Jessica (Class IX), K Pravallika (Class IX) and M Swati (Class X) of the school say that they feel glad to come up with the project that got shortlisted as top 20 in the fourth phase.



With three panic buttons connected to the Node MCU and OLED display, the device sends alerts to the local police stations, security guard and school management. "This includes even the entry of an unknown person into a dormitory. The tool also aids in sending alerts to staff nurses, local hospitals and security in case people face any health issues in the dead of the night. Similarly, electrical issues and animal entry can also be monitored through a 'Blynk' App," explain Pravallika and Jessica, brimming with confidence.

Stepping beyond the prerequisites, the girls have also come up with a monitoring mechanism in place to ensure that the panic button was not pressed unnecessarily. "There is an Aadhar card-linked camera fixed to the device to check whether it's a fake alarm or a genuine one," Pravallika adds.

While Jessica's parents are carpenters, Swati's parents are working as security guards. However, Pravallika lost her father and her mother works in a studio to keep the home fires burning.

Today, the trio says that they feel proud to be part of the project that not only drew national attention but also delighted their parents.

With the support of the Advanced Infrastructure Manager- Dell Technologies and Learning Links Foundation, the project will be converted into a successful start-up model.

The ATL (Atal Tinkering Lab) Marathon in 2020 saw a participation of over 9,000-plus students from 29 states and union territories wherein the students unleashed their innovative ideas.

Of the 1,100 teams in phase-four, 150 projects have been finalised for the marathon. Among 150 projects, 30 projects are selected for the ATL marathon 2020. "Much to our surprise, our students' project surfaced in the top 20. The shortlisted projects are eligible for an internship programme that aims at encouraging budding entrepreneurs to generate start-up ideas," says T Rambabu, guide teacher.

The women safety device will come in handy in hostels, senior citizens staying alone at home, parks, etc, to tackle multiple challenges and address them with immediate effect.

The students of the school hogged limelight for their earlier projects as well.