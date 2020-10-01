Visakhapatnam: Auto rickshaws to be equipped with GPS system for safety of women

The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a new idea to provide security for women in the state who are being yielded to terrible offences off late. A new measure has been taken to curb the perpetual atrocities against the women in Visakhapatnam. The safety of women passengers traveling in autos in the district will no longer be further enhanced. The Transport department has launched the Abhaya app for the safety of women traveling in autos.

The GPS enabled meters will be attached to autos, which can be used to track for criminals who cheat fellow passengers while traveling in autos. This app is useful to take action against those who try to divert female passengers without taking them to their destinations.

As soon as the passengers press the button on the meter if any untoward incident happens, a loud siren will emerge from the meter, which will automatically halt the vehicle informing the police contry room and alerts the nearby patrolling staff. It is learnt that Andhra Pradesh is the first state to implement Abhaya scheme for safety of women cheme under the Nirbhaya Fund instituted by Central government.