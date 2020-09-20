Visakhapatnam: Ayyanna demands Jayaram's resignation over ESI scam

Visakhapatnam: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Saturday lashed out at Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram for making false statements and demanded his resignation from the State Cabinet with immediate effect.

He alleged that the Labour Minister was involved in the ESI scam. He appealed to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to order for a judicial probe.

The TDP leader said that Jayaram's son Eshwar was gifted an expensive car by Karthik, who is accused number:14 in the ESI scandal. He claimed that the gift was given as a bribe to the Minister's son.

"K Atchhannaidu was taken into custody without any proof for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam. But it is unfortunate that even if I come with videos supporting evidence, no action has been taken against Jayaram so far," Ayyanna Patrudu rued.

He further alleged that Jayaram has connections with former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy. The TDP leader played the recorded video clips of Eshwar driving the expensive car which was gifted to him on his birthday by Karthik, who, Ayyanna alleges to be a benami of the Labour Minister.

Ayyanna Patrudu wondered, how with the evidence, the Minister still manages to get away without submitting his resignation from the Cabinet. Even as a former Minister, Ayyanna Patrudu added, justice is not meted out to him. How will the common man expect justice from the government, he wondered.