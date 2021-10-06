Visakhapatnam: Bangladesh Navy witnesses DCTF demo

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the professional interaction, Naval personnel from Bangladesh Navy Ship (BNS) Somudra Avijan visited the premier Air Station INS Dega and witnessed a demonstration of Damage Control Training Facility (DCTF) Avijit at INS Vishwakarma on Tuesday.

BNS Somudra Avijan is at Visakhapatnam on a 5-day visit to ENC as part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations.

At INS Dega, Commanding Officer Commodore Vishal Bishnoi provided an insight about the Air Station and briefed the BN personnel about the nuances of maritime air operations.

A static display of aircraft was organised to showcase the naval aviation of the Indian Navy.

At INS Vishwakarma, the BN team was briefed on the functioning of the DCTF simulator, and later the visiting team witnessed a demonstration of a simulated Damage Control Exercise of a ship.