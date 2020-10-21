Visakhapatnam: Beachfront project to pick up pace

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam beach road is bracing for a revamp as the beachfront project is all set to pick up pace.



Funded by the World Bank under the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) invited tenders for a comprehensive development of the beachfront that primarily focuses on three major areas -- improved infrastructure, beautification and coastal resilience.

In connection with this, representatives from the World Bank visited Visakhapatnam and conducted a survey.

In 2014-15, ample stretches of RK Beach and neighbouring areas were eroded due to cyclones and other environmental hazards. Five years back, coastal erosion along Visakhapatnam coastline happened to be a matter of grave concern. By carrying out a detailed survey, the authorities concerned are gearing up to prevent coastal erosion and design eco-friendly features along the beachfront, catering to diverse groups, including the elderly, women, children and the health conscious.

With the release of funds from the World Bank, tenders are invited by the GVMC to handover works to the contractors.

In line with this, the coastline stretching from RK Beach to Bheemunipatnam will be developed at a cost of Rs 360 crore. "As a part of the first phase of the project, the stretch from the Coastal Battery to The Park Hotel Junction will be developed at a cost of Rs 109 crore. It is scheduled to be completed in 18 months," says M Venkateswara Rao, Chief Engineer, GVMC.

The project also includes setting up of another children's park in addition to the two other parks existing at the beach road.

Besides, an open gym, a dedicated three-kilometre cycle track with a width of 2.5-metre and a walking pathway with a width of 1.8-metre will be developed.

In order to mitigate traffic congestion at RK Beach, parking facilities will be streamlined and service roads will be developed.

The project aims at transforming the stretch extending from the Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam in three phases.