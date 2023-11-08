Visakhapatnam: Bihar Governor stresses importance of good character

Visakhapatnam: Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI) organises various adventure sports across the country to bring people together and nurture sportsmanship, said national president of the organisation and Governor of Bihar Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.



Inaugurating the platinum jubilee celebrations of the YHAI here on Tuesday, the Governor said that the youth should not forget that they are a part of the society and should not step back from rendering responsibilities. He said youth can achieve great heights only if their character is good.

India is like a mother to the people of the country and therefore, those in the country should be treated like brothers and sisters.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar opined that where there is unity, there will be development. He called upon the youth to work hard from their childhood to become a responsible citizen. He said that youth hostels would play an important role in the development of the country.

YHAI national chairman S Venkat Narayanan explained the activities of the youth hostel to the gathering through a powerpoint presentation.

YHAI national vice chairman CH Ravi Pal presented Bobbili veena to the Governor on the occasion. As many as 200 youth delegates participating in the 15th National Tribal Yuva Sammelan organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) attended the celebrations.

YHAI state president Somaraju, former chairman D Uma Maheswara Rao were present.