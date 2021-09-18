Visakhapatnam: BJP activists distribute hearing aids, essentials, veggies

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed India through industrialisation, modernisation and made the nation self-reliant, said MLC PVN Madhav.

Participating in a free hearing aids distribution programme to the needy as a part of the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, he said the Union government was working to empower the poor. Deen Dayal Sravana Foundation chairman Regula Ramanjaneyulu organised the hearing aids distribution programme. BJP State spokesperson Suhasini Anand and Yuva Morcha State president Surendra Mohan were present. Similarly, several service programmes were held in Gajuwaka constituency. MLC Madhav and constituency coordinator K Narasinga Rao took part in the cake-cutting ceremony organised on the occasion. Later, essential commodities and vegetables were distributed to the poor. Three tables and three chairs were donated to Pedagantyada Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, Sri Gayatri Welfare Cultural Youth Academy, Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust and Bharatiya Janata Party medical wing jointly organised a programme to distribute wheelchairs to the physically challenged and hearing aids. Senior BJP leader SVS Prakash Reddy among others participated in the celebrations.