Visakhapatnam: BJP’s attacks on YSRCP hint at mere posturing

Visakhapatnam: The way the BJP key leaders are slamming the YSRCP government for corruption and lawlessness, the saffron party gives an impression for the people of Andhra Pradesh that it is fighting against the ruling party in the state.



In the recent public meeting at Srikalahasti, BJP national president J P Nadda lashed out at Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

This was followed by another scathing attack on the ruling party and its governance by Union home minister Amit Shah at the public meeting in Visakhapatnam.

Going by the developments in the state, people feel that the Centre is hand-in-glove with the state government. At every given opportunity, the Opposition leaders make snide remarks that the YSRCP is a ‘well-supported’ party of the BJP-led NDA government.

Even as the BJP top brass has been hitting out at the Jagan government in recent meetings, political observers and Opposition leaders see it as nothing but a ‘dual role’ played by the Centre to make the public believe that it is not ‘pro-YSRCP’.

But the manner the NDA government uses the investigative agencies appears to be vary from state to state. In states where the government is against the BJP, it’s a different story. However, it paints a contrasting picture when it comes to the state governments that are nurturing a friendly relationship with the saffron party.

The way the CBI is proceeding with former MP Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case reflects how the BJP is partial towards a few state governments. “When comparisons are drawn with the CBI investigations and state governments of Telangana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, one can easily discern the dual role essayed by the BJP. Although the BJP top brass is coming down heavily on the YSRCP government in public, internally, the party extends its complete support to the YSRCP. Besides, to gain unconditional support from the BJP, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has mortgaged the state for the sake of his own interests,” says Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president.

Even as the BJP state leaders are criticising the ruling party leaders, the political analysts make it clear that the move cannot be completely brushed aside as the BJP is trying to gain a strong foothold in south India and it can turn tides when required.

Meanwhile, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath clarifies saying, “We (YSRCP) adhere to ‘give respect and take respect’ policy. The allegations levelled by the BJP national leaders are totally baseless. People believe that the BJP at the Centre and ruling party support one another. However, it is nothing but an assumption. Our relationship is like the one formally maintained between the state and the Centre.”