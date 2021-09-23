Visakhapatnam: Bomb threat mock drill held at airport

Visakhapatnam: A bomb threat mock drill was conducted at Visakhapatnam Airport here on Thursday.



In a step to create awareness among passengers, the mock drill is conducted every year to check the preparedness of various agencies involved in handling bomb threats at airports.

The mock drill is a procedure when an explosive is identified, multiple steps of dissemination of information of bomb threat to different agencies who work together to identify the same and dispose as per procedure.

Officials from Airport Authority of India, Central Industrial Security Force, airline operators, city bomb detection and disposal squad teams, INS Dega, airport customs and immigration, health, police and fire department staff took part in the event.