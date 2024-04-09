Visakhapatnam: Botcha condemns ‘baseless allegations’ of Oppn

Visakhapatnam: Every action has an equal reaction and it applies to the Oppositionas they make baseless allegations against the ruling party, warned education minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

Talking to the media here on Monday, the minister criticised that the state government’s good deeds were not visible to the Opposition and hence they make allegations. About the recent remarks made by political strategist Prashant Kishor on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he has his own doubts that he would return to power, the education minister said the reforms and schemes introduced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy have yielded good results and they are enough for the CM to return to power. “However, Prashant Kishor is unaware of such results and hence speaks irresponsibly. How can AP people believe in the statement of PK, who was rejected by the Bihar people?” he wondered.

Bureaucrats have been working for several chief ministers for a long time and it is not right to make baseless allegations against them in general just because a few of them have committed some mistakes, Satyanarayana opined.

He questioned whether it is possible to remove all of them from election duties and appoint officers from Margadarsi, Heritage and other organisations and conduct elections.

It is a good that under the leadership of Jagan, the state has developed in all fields and reached fourth position in the country in poverty alleviation, education, health and employment generation, he said.

The GSDP of the state, which was in the 16th position earlier, reached the fourth and fifth positions. The purchasing power of the people has increased due to the welfare schemes of the government. The Opposition who could not tolerate the good work of the government is making baseless allegations against the government, the education minister opined.

The minister said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu did nothing to the state but managing and deceiving people and informed that compared to the TDP’s rule, the governance in the state has seen a huge improvement. He said that if YSR paid attention to agriculture, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid attention to welfare development. But Naidu focused on Amaravati only.

In the YSRCP’s rule, the minister informed that per capita income has increased from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh even during the corona period.

Even as the Opposition is criticising that the state government is in debts, Satyanarayana questioned how Naidu can assure to provide Rs 4,000 pension to each beneficiary without mobilising any loan.

YSRCP district president Kola Guruvulu participated in the meeting.