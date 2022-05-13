Visakhapatnam: Bride collapses at wedding ceremony, dies

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident that took place here, a bride collapsed during her wedding ceremony when the groom was about to tie the nuptial knot on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at Madhurawada when the guests arrived to attend the wedding reception of Srujana. She was shifted to a hospital immediately when she collapsed at the venue.

Though people assumed that Srujana collapsed due to some stress and weakness, it was later discovered that she had allegedly committed suicide by consuming oleander seed (ganneru pappu).

Based on the preliminary investigation, the police found the oleander seed in the bride's handbag and the doctor also confirmed the cause of death was due to consuming poison.

Initially, Srujana was admitted to a private hospital. Later, her body was shifted to King George Hospital.

Earlier, before the wedding ceremony, Srujana's parents claimed that their daughter fell off due to weakness and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They said that they were not suspicious about their daughter's death.

According to the police, the cause of death would be ascertained once they receive the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, the groom is a TDP supporter. A number of TDP leaders, including former TDP minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Muthy who attended the reception, expressed anguish over the incident.