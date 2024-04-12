Visakhapatnam: City police crack 52 cases registered in March

Visakhapatnam: Ofthe 86 cases registered in the month of March, the city police cracked 52 cases and recovered Rs 37 lakh worth property, including cash.

Briefing the media, DCP (Crime) Venkata Ratnam said that Rs 71 lakh worth of property were stolen in 86 property offences in the month of March.

Special teams were formed as per the instructions of the Commissioner of Police A Ravi Shankar to nab the offenders. The police detected 52 cases during March and arrested 57 property offenders.

Of them, three cases of robbery, seven cases of house breaking, four cases of chain snatchings, one car theft, 21 cases of ordinary thefts, 15 two-wheelers and one case of other MV theft.

This apart, the police took measures to prevent crime in the city. As part of it, 703 CC cameras were installed in various places in the city, 292 awareness meetings were conducted by the crime wing officers and made awareness among the public about type of crimes and criminals and usages on the installation of CC cameras.

Special patrolling in crime prone areas was conducted with crime teams in different areas. During the month of March, property offenders were released from Central Prison and monitored the persons released from the jail. Meanwhile, 2,160 mobiles have been recovered so far. Of which, 1,412 mobiles were handed over to the owners.