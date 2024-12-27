Visakhapatnam: City police impose curbs for New Year celebrations

The Visakhapatnam city police imposed restrictions for New Year to make the celebrations free of any untoward incidents.

As part of it, the city police issued guidelines for the motorists and event organisers, hotels, clubs and pubs.

On December 31, hotels, clubs and pubs are allowed to organise events till 1 am. However, the management has to apply for permission in advance at Visakhapatnam police commissionerate.

In order to make the celebration safe, CCTV cameras with recording facility should be installed at all entry and exit points and parking areas, the city police informed.

While the noise levels for DJs and other sound systems are confined to 45 decibels, the police also underlined that the costumes of the artistes should be appropriate along with their dance performances. The city police made it clear that the New Year bash should be organised without causing any inconvenience to women.

The responsibility of making tipplers reaching their destination safely depends on the party organisers, hotels and pub management, the police underlined.

As part of traffic restrictions, movement of vehicles is prohibited from Park Hotel junction to NTR statue from 8 pm to 5 am. Vehicles will be restricted at BRTS road, Telugu Talli flyover, among other junctions.