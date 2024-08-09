Visakhapatnam: City police to focus more on CCTV cams to bring down crime

Visakhapatnam: In a step to towards bringing down crime rate in Visakhapatnam, the city police intend to intensify its surveillance. In line with this, the city police have decided to increase the number of CCTV cameras which pay a crucial role in crime detection. Along with private outlets, CCTV cameras will be installed in places where there is more public movement.

Focusing on this, city police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi focused on getting CC cameras installed in all the commercial outlets across the city. As Visakhapatnam district is considered as the financial hub of Andhra Pradesh, crime control is being given top priority by the city police.

As part of it, the City Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi called for a meeting with the members of business outlets in the city. The CP explained to them that the CCTV cameras come in handy in detecting crimes and the criminals do not have much chance to escape.

According to Andhra Pradesh Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act-2013, CCTVs should be installed at shops and housing complexes for public safety. In cities like Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, among others, installation of CCTV cameras plays an important part.

As per the Act, a place frequented by over 100 or more at a time, including commercial establishments, industries, religious places, educational institutions and hospitals. The CP held a meeting with owners, managers/individuals operating various business complexes/shops who fall under the Police Commissionerate purview. Interacting with them, he made it clear that entry and exit points of business complexes/shops, parking areas should be kept under closed circuit television surveillance.

CCTV cameras should be installed with a facility to store video footage for 30 days and footage should be preserved. Technical equipment should adhere to the specifications notified by the government. Necessary measures should be taken for the safety of people visiting their establishment.

Circle inspectors have powers to inspect premises in their jurisdiction at any time without prior notice. If any default or violation is identified, a report will be submitted to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a notice will be served to the management.

In Visakhapatnam, about 2,300 cameras were connected to the command control room. This apart, over 30,000 cameras are present in various private properties. If every commercial unit is equipped with the CCTV cameras, offenders could not get away with the crime.