Visakhapatnam: City students selected for International water meet Congress

Visakhapatnam: Students of GITAM who designed the 'hydro gravitricity project' have been selected to represent India at the International Water Congress to be held in Denmark next month.

Based on the unique innovation, the students' project was selected as one of the five teams at the AIM-ICDK Water Innovation Challenge 2.0 organised by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, in partnership with the Innovation Center Denmark (ICDK), under the aegis of the Denmark Technical University.

An eco-friendly and smart grey-water filtration system capable of catalysing biogas that recycles the water coming out of kitchen sinks after dishwashing was designed by the students. It won first prize at the Business Plan Contest at Tirutsava, the annual techno-cultural festival of IIT Tirupati in the year 2021. Currently, the project is being incubated at the institution's Venture Development Centre (VDC).

Five B.Tech students from the institution, including Anik Panja, Prithvi Tripathy, Sai Sasikanth Rokkam Jeswin and Shivani Narsina and a second-year B.Sc (Environmental Science) Rushali Mishra, were involved in the design. The team was mentored by VDC coaches Vikas Kumar Srivastav and Bollem Raja Kumar. Briefing on the project, Anik Panja, team leader, says, "An average household generates about 356 litres of grey water daily. This is a huge amount if multiplied by millions of restaurants, offices and households in the city. This water drains into sewers. Recycling it can go a long way in meeting water shortages that plague several cities."

VDC director Raja Phani Pappu appreciated the students for their achievement.