Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy taking measures to make Vizag eco-friendly city says Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari

Visakhapatnam : For the development of wards across GVMC, a healthy competition will be organised within its purview, said Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari.

Launching the ‘Cleanliness Eco-Vizag Award’ logo, brochure and Swachha Diwali digital signature campaign here on Wednesday, the Mayor said Eco-Vizag is a programme undertaken to make Visakhapatnam an eco-friendly city practicing high standards.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking several measures to make Visakhapatnam an eco-friendly city, she added. GVMC has implemented several measures for the cleanliness maintenance, pollution control and environmental protection of the city, the Mayor said. A cash prize of Rs 20 lakh to the first ranked ward, Rs 10 lakh to the second ranked ward and Rs 5 lakh to the third ranked ward would be given after conducting a survey with third party agencies, the Mayor informed.

The people of the city have been requested to celebrate Diwali as ‘Swachha Diwali - Shubha Diwali’ by bursting green crackers. Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar mentioned that the GVMC is taking necessary measures to make Vizag a clean city. GVMC additional commissioners Y Srinivasa Rao, V Sanyasi Rao and zonal commissioners were also present.