Visakhapatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to address party cadre on January 27

Visakhapatnam : With an aim to win 175 seats in the ensuing polls, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the election campaign from North Andhra. In connection with this, the Chief Minister will address the public at Sangivalasa village in Bheemunipatnam constituency on January 27.

Ahead of the programme, YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, IT and industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, former minister M Srinivasa Rao along with an army of public representatives inspected the venue here on Wednesday.

Organisers estimate that more than 2 lakh people will attend the public meeting and arrangements are being made accordingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Subba Reddy told the media that over 2 lakh people would attend the meeting. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would brief the people on welfare schemes doled out by the government along with development programmes implemented in the past four-and-a-half-year. He also informed that a party cadre meeting will be held.

Responding to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila’s remarks, IT minister Gudivada Amarnath said except a relation of Central and state governments, there is no other political connect between the YSRCP and BJP as presented.

“The Chief Minister had earlier openly appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting to withdraw privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and accelerate setting up of new railway zone, among others,” the IT minister recalled, dared the APCC chief that the YSRCP is ready for an open debate on the development of the state.