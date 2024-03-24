Visakhapatnam: CNS focuses on a host of engagements during 3-day-long visit to ENC

Visakhapatnam : As a part of his three-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar took part in a host of events.

They included the CNS day at sea, wherein Admiral Hari Kumar reviewed the naval operations at sea, interacted with officers and sailors onboard ships and aircraft of the ENC.

Connect with CNS

As a part of his farewell visit, the CNS interacted with the naval officers and sailors through ‘connect with CNS’ event in order to understand their challenges, issues at the grassroots level. This apart, a 492-man accommodation block ‘Veeram’ built for the Defence Security Corps personnel was inaugurated by the CNS in Visakhapatnam.

On the spot unit citation was awarded to INS Sumitra for her successful conduct of anti-piracy operations in the Central Arabian Sea, apprehending 11 Somali Pirates and rescuing 17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani nationals from hijacked fishing vessels Iman and Al Naeemi. The operations were swiftly undertaken by the ship using its integral fire power, indigenous ALH helicopter and Indian Navy’s special Ops team.

Also, Admiral R Hari Kumar, as president Navy Foundation, presided over the 31st AGM and GCM of Navy Foundation in Visakhapatnam. These meetings provided an opportunity for fruitful discussions and collaborative efforts that aimed at enhancing the welfare and motivation of the naval personnel.

Coordinated by Naval Headquarters/ DESA, the event saw officers from NHQ, HQENC and PCDA attending and interacting with veterans. PCDA (P) Prayagraj addressed concerns on e-PPOs and SPARSH.

The pension advisory desk provided consultation and support to all personnel. During the event, the Chief of the Naval Staff reassured the gathering that all concerns of the veterans’ community would be addressed expeditiously. The Chief of the Naval Staff visited the ENC along with president of the Naval Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA) Kala Hari Kumar.