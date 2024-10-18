  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: CNS visits Eastern Naval Command

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi during his visit to the Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was on a two-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC).During his visit, the Chief of...

Visakhapatnam: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi was on a two-day visit to Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

During his visit, the Chief of the Naval Staff inaugurated the state-of-the-art N1-N3 jetty at the ENC. This jetty equipped with all modern support features, augments the maritime infrastructure of the ENC and provides additional berthing space for the ships that are being inducted in the near future. It not only strengthens the navy’s operational capabilities but also supports its mission to safeguard national interests and ensure maritime security.

The CNS, accompanied by Shashi Tripathi, president of Navy Welfare and Wellness Association, also reviewed operational readiness of the Command and interacted with the ship’s crew of Eastern Fleet units during his visit that concluded on October 16.

