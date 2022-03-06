Visakhapatnam: Coastal clean-up drive sees good participation

Visakhapatnam: About 350 volunteers from different parts of the city participated in the coastal clean-up programme organised by Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) here on Saturday.

Students from various colleges, National Cadet Corps, National Service Scheme volunteers and NGO representatives took part in the drive by removing plastic waste and biodegradable material along the beach. Speaking on the occasion, IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said plastic waste was spreading across the coast like a disease.

Such clean-up programmes offer a minor treatment for the disease. She called for collective effort to address the issue at a larger level. She opined that such clean up drives will provide an opportunity for the public to understand the magnanimity of plastic menace.

She called for individuals to put up a stronger fight against single use plastic and consider steps to protect marine life. The event was carried out along a half-km stretch opposite the beach road gate of the zoo.