Visakhapatnam: Complete UGD works soon, officials told

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari directed the engineering authorities to cover the trenches dug up for the underground drainage (UGD) works.

Visiting the 74th ward along with Municipal Commissioner G Srijana here on Friday, the Mayor said pending UGD works should be completed at the earliest.

The Mayor instructed the sanitary Inspector to clean the drains at regular intervals and shift the garbage to the dumping yard. Further, she mentioned that care should be taken not to litter in public places.

Municipal Commissioner Srijana directed the Chief Medical Officer to ensure that the ward is free of pigs.

Ward corporator T Vamsi Reddy appealed to the Dr Srijana to construct roads and drainages and set up streetlights in Dayal Nagar.

Responding to the corporator's plea, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner ordered the executive engineer (electrical) that all streetlights in the ward should be made functional within a week.

Zonal commissioner Sridhar, engineers Ganesh Babu, Venkata Rao, Prasad Babu, Laxmoji and assistant city planner Ramana Murthy participated in the programme.