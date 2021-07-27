Visakhapatnam: Contract paramedical employees demand regularisation of services

Visakhapatnam: Contract paramedical employees staged a dharna under the banner of 'Maha Vedukolu' at the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) office here on Monday, demanding regularisation of their services as announced in the election manifesto of the YSRCP.

As a part of their protest, the joint action committee (JAC) members and employees staged a demonstration holding banners and raising slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association State general secretary G Askara Rao said the paramedical contract employees continue to perform duties, exposing themselves to the risk of getting infected.

He demanded the regularisation of services of all contract employees with immediate effect. APNGO district president K Eswara Rao appealed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to regularise paramedical staff as the employees were waiting for regularisation for the past 20 years.

During the protest, contract employees performed Dhimsa dance expressing their dissatisfaction over the government's attitude.

APNGO State vice-president Parameswara Rao, CITU leader Rajeswara Rao, YSRTUC general secretary Rajasekhara Reddy, JAC leaders Ramana Reddy, Kishore and Ratnakar participated in the protest.