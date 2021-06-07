Visakhapatnam: Cops register case against woman, her friend for obstructing duty

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam III-town police registered a case against a girl and her friend under various sections after she picked up an argument with the cops at Rama Talkies junction on Saturday.

Referring to the case, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Harshita Chandra on Sunday said that an FIR was registered under various sections against A Raj Kumar and his friend Lakshmi Aparna for obstructing police duties, violating curfew rules and injuring police personnel while on duty.

According to the ACP, while conducting vehicle checking by the staff, Raj Kumar's vehicle was stopped by the Sub-Inspector D Ramu and when he checked the reason why he came out during the curfew, Raj Kumar responded that he came out to pick up his friend. The police said he was behaving in a suspicious manner and failed to submit any permission letter to the SI which prompted the police to charge a fine for violating the curfew rules.

Explaining further, the ACP said that after 20 minutes, Lakshmi Aparna, who is working in a private hospital, came along with his friend and picked up an argument with the cops and behaved in a rude manner. She started abusing and causing injuries to the woman home guard.

Following which, the police registered a case under various sections, the ACP added.