Visakhapatnam: Corporation collects record revenue

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has set a record in revenue collection to the tune of Rs 324.24 crore from property tax during the financial year 2021-22, said GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha. Speaking to the media here on Friday, he appreciated the authorities concerned for collecting the highest revenue taxes ever in the past three years. He said it was made possible because of staff's constant monitoring mechanism. The biggest corporation in the state has about 5.47 lakh property tax assessments. Of them 4.85 lakh belong to residential.

The Commissioner thanked the people for cooperating with the municipal corporation in paying property and water taxes, even during the pandemic time. Similarly, Lakshmisha appealed to the public to pay pending taxes at the earliest to avoid extra interest being charged and contribute to the development of the GVMC. The Corporation Commissioner mentioned that the management of the industries is also extending cooperation in paying tax this year. He stated that Rs 6 crore in the form of taxes came from the Visakhapatnam Port Trust alone. Further, the GVMC Commissioner said the corporation could reach the target due to the unprecedented support from all quarters. Lakshmisha said the GVMC was able to achieve targets by utilising the secretariat staff services. "It's a pride movement for the GVMC and the entire team of the corporation, especially the revenue wing," he added. Briefing about previous tax collections, the Corporation Commissioner said the GVMC was able to collect Rs 302 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 223 crore in 2019-20. Similarly, the GVMC collected Rs 269 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 324 crore the subsequent financial year. He said along with the property tax, there has been a lot of progress in the collection of water charges. About Rs 185.68 crore collected this year towards this. Deputy Commissioner of GVMC (Revenue) P Nallanayya and Superintending Engineer KVN Ravi present in the conference.