Visakhapatnam: Corporation giving top priority to city beautification

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha said that top priority was given to beautification of the city.Visiting Resapuvanipalem, Kranti Nagar, Satyam junction, Nakkavanipalem, among other neighbourhoods in the 24th ward, the Municipal Commissioner said a rally was taken up to shun plastic bags and replace them with alternative ones.

The Municipal Commissioner told the officials that culverts at the national highway should be cleared and the proposal made by the corporator that a foot over bridge would provide access to the people to cross the highway between Resapuvanipalem and Nakkavanipalem will be looked into.

He was accompanied by ward corporator S Padmavathi. As a part of the campaigning, cloth bags were distributed to the locals. The corporation staff took out a Swachh Survekshan rally and urged the public to extend cooperation in scoring well in Swachh Survekshan – 2022.

Lakshmisha said the corporation has been carrying out the cleanliness drive in various colonies. Holding placards and shouting slogans, the staff was creating awareness on Swachh Survekshan while visiting colonies.

Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastri and zone-III commissioner Shiv Prasad, among otherswere present.