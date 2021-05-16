Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 vax strategy to be decentralised

Visakhapatnam: There is a lot of confusion and mismanagement in the present vaccination programme across the country, observed Biocon and Biocon Biologics executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw.

Participating as a guest in the national-level webinar organised by GITAM Deemed to be University on 'changemakers' here on Sunday, she said a highly decentralised approach is needed where the local governments should pitch in to decide how to vaccinate people by considering appropriate measures. She mentioned that migration of industrial labour and elections largely have attribute to the spread of virus.

As a top priority, the executive chairperson mentioned that more focus should be on vaccinating the cab drivers, construction workers and food delivery boys. Otherwise, she added, they may turn into super spreaders.

Highlighting technology transfer, she underlined the need for effective supply chain management and a token system for successful vaccination. Further, she noted that all vaccines were potentially good and long replications, data analysis would prove their longevity. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw opined that vaccine production is not easy and it involves technology that will take more than eight months to establish.

Along with physical exercise, healthy food habits and pranayama were the best practices to overcome the pandemic, she informed. The event was coordinated by GITAM strategic programmes director Nidhi Razdon.