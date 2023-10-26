  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: CPM to hold ‘Praja Raksha Bheri’ on Nov 15

CPM district secretary M Jaggu Naidu speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

Party district secretary says bus yatras will also start from three regions in the state on Nov 1 to promote the people’s agenda in the ’24 elections

Visakhapatnam : The CPM will conduct a massive public meeting under the banner of ‘Praja Raksha Bheri’ with lakhs of people in Vijayawada on November 15 and for development of the state on all fronts, said CPM district secretary M Jaggu Naidu.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday along with district secretary RKSV Kumar and district committee member V Krishna Rao, Jaggu Naidu said that the YSRCP, TDP, BJP and Jana Sena parties are neglecting public issues in order to implement their own agenda.

Also, bus yatras would start from three regions in the state on November 1 to promote the people’s agenda in the 2024 elections, he said. The BJP at the Centre and YSRCP in the state are increasing the tax burden on people and failed to control prices of essential commodities, he said.

The bus yatra will reach Pendurthi junction in Visakhapatnam on November 3 and public meetings will be held at various places in the city. On November 4, meetings will be held at NAD Junction, Kancharapalem, Poorna Market, Sriharipuram, Gajuwaka and Kurmannapalem.

The CPM leaders said that the fight against the Central and state governments would be continued until there is allocation of special funds for backward areas, special status to Andhra Pradesh, new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters and other problems are solved.

