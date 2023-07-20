Live
Visakhapatnam: Curtain raiser of Global Maritime India Summit-2023
Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched a curtain raiser of Global Maritime India Summit (GIMS) - 2023 in Mumbai.
The main event of Global Maritime India Summit-2023 is scheduled to be held from October 17 to 19 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
The summit is aimed at unlocking potential for new investment opportunities along with collaborations for knowledge and technology to enhance cooperation in trade and promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).
Chairpersons of all major ports participated in the curtain raiser in a virtual mode. Chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu along with deputy chairperson heads of the departments and senior officers took part in the curtain raiser.
The VPA Chairperson called upon the port’s stakeholders to participate and make the summit a grand success.
He informed that the event would be a platform for showcasing India’s maritime sector that attracts and promotes India’s business in the world market.