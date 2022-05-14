Visakhapatnam: Dalit activists strongly oppose YSRCP MLA's home visits

Visakhapatnam: The schemes initiated for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the state should be resumed at the earliest, demanded Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) convener Boosi Venkata Rao.

Activists from 15 Dalit unions staged a dharna at Gandhi statue near GVMC here on Saturday against the cancellation of the SC/ST schemes during the YSRCP's rule. Speaking on the occasion, Venkata Rao said there was no scheme for the MLAs to highlight by visiting the Dalits' house as a part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP programme'. He alleged that the YSRCP government diverted the sub plan funds to Navratnas which meant for the development of the SCs.

Unlike allocation of thousands of crores of rupees to the Brahmin, Vaishya, Kamma, Reddy and Kapu corporations, VDDUF leader Sodadasi Sudhakar wondered whether the government had spent even a single rupee for the SC Corporation.

The CM was criticised for not reimbursing post-graduation students' fee in the state and closing down the best available schools. VDDUF women leader E Sujatha pointed out that the assigned lands previously given to the poor by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy were taken back again by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She alleged that the SC and ST hostels were completely neglected by the ruling party. By granting station bail to the perpetrators, the very purpose of the atrocities law got diluted, she added. The forum leaders made it clear that the MLAs have no right to come to Dalit's houses in the state. They demanded the MLAs to participate in the 'Gadapa Gadapaku YSRCP programme' after resuming the SC schemes.

United Front leaders V Francis, K Hari Babu, Chinna Rao and G Ravi Kumar were present.