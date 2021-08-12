Visakhapatnam: Dalit forum slams YS Jagan for nixing SC welfare schemes

Visakhapatnam: Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) Boosi Venkata Rao criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that he disregarded the schemes of Dalits in the state. He said neighbouring state, Telangana allocated Rs 20,000 crore a year for the Dalits' welfare.

Speaking at a press conference at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan here on Wednesday, Venkata Rao alleged that the YSRCP government did not give a single rupee as loan for Dalits from the SC Corporation till now.

"What is the use of appointing three chairmen for the SC Corporation, which do not lend even a rupee to uplift the Dalits?" he asked.

Sodadasi Sudhakar alleged that more than decades old 20 schemes of SCs were wiped out and diverted Rs 1,000 crore sub-plan funds to Navaratnalu.

Members of VDDUF displayed placards against the government's attitude. VDDUF co-convener Kottapalli Venkata Ramana, SR Vemana, assistant convener E Sujatha took part in the press conference.