Visakhapatnam: Deloitte recruits 25 GITAM students

Visakhapatnam: As part of the visiting school programme held at GITAM Management School, a team of recruiters from Deloitte visited the institution to recruit BBA students for various posts. As many as 25 students from the institution were selected by Deloitte with a package of Rs3.82 lakh per annum.

The institution's career fulfilment deputy director P Rohini informed here on Monday that students received their offer after going through various levels of selection process, including online technical tests, group discussion, interview driven by artificial intelligence, verification process and personal interview. The deputy director said the selected candidates will be part of Deloitte's global operations and technology centre, she added.

Appreciating the shortlisted students, the institution's Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna informed that GITAM's taking several innovative measures to overcome the constraints of new normal particularly by introducing Coursera, blended learning and digital interviews enabling the students to cope up with the online campus drives.

Even during the pandemic, students of the institution received more than 3,050 job offers from various MNCs like Amazon, PWC, Invesco, Tata AIG, Accenture, etc, the VC added.