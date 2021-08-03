Visakhapatnam: Demolition of shops kicks up a row

Visakhapatnam: The demolition of shops adjoining a government school sparked a row in Visakhapatnam.

Despite Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar demanding that the shops that were existing for over two decades should not be demolished without providing an alternative, the GVMC officials went ahead with the exercise in the wee hours of Monday morning as they claim that they were proceeding as per the regulations of the government.

Last month when the GVMC attempted to demolish close to 30 shops adjacent to the government school at Lakshmi Talkies junction in the 39th ward, the exercise could not proceed further as the vendors and the local MLA staged a sit-in protest on the road, raising slogans against the authorities concerned.

Following which, the MLA approached Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and expressed grievance over the decision and demanded an alternative be made for the vendors as they were operating the petty shops in the ward for close to 25 years.

Based on his request, the GVMC officials assured the MLA and small vendors that an alternate arrangement would be made before taking up the exercise.

But on Monday, the GVMC officials reached the spot and went ahead with their demolition exercise with the support of the police.

The MLA expressed anguish over the GVMC authorities on eviction of the shops. Further, he mentioned the issue will be taken up to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and an alternative for the victims will be sought for the vendors with immediate effect.

However, the GVMC officials maintained that the process of demolishing the shops was based on the government's regulations after a thorough examination.

Meanwhile, parents of the students heaved a sigh of relief as the pan shops abutting the school of their wards were removed as several youngsters were lured to tobacco and ganja addiction.