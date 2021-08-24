Visakhapatnam: Deputy CM Pamula Pushpasreevani directs officials to resolve issues of tribals

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpasreevani directed the project officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) to address the issues faced by the tribals of Neredubanda of Ravikamatham mandal with immediate effect.

On Sunday, the tribals along with the children in the village staged a protest demanding the issue of Aadhaar cards and birth certificates for them so that their village gets officially registered in the government records.

Responding to it, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the ITDA PO to look into the issue of Neredubanda people and address them in two days.

Further, she directed the ITDA PO to ensure taking serious steps to issue Aadhaar cards to the villagers, birth certificates to the children and make sure the beneficiaries of the village avail government welfare schemes. Even though there were 18 children and 25 families in the village, the Deputy Chief Minister pointed out that it was unfortunate that their names failed to enter the records.

She urged the authorities concerned to resolve the issues of the tribals in a time-bound manner. On Monday, MPDO of G Madugula K Venkanna Babu, deputy tahsildar K Appalaswami, VRO M Jyothi Kumari visited Neredubanda village and identified 16 children for the issue of Aadhar cards. Soon, a mini Anganwadi centre will be opened at the village.

An Aadhar card issuing camp and steps to provide road and water facility will also be looked into, stated the MPDO.