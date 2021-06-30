Visakhapatnam: Detailed probe will be conducted into Simhachalam, MANSAS Trust lands

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy said those who misused crores of government assets will be taken to task.

At a media briefing here on Tuesday, the MP said a detailed inquiry will be done on the land issue pertaining to Simhachalam Devasthanam and MANSAS Trust. "Similarly, 'panchagramalu' land issue is pending in the court. Based on the court's directions, the next course of action will be taken. Also, encroachments at Simhachalam lands will be regularised according to the court orders," the MP said.

About the Endowment lands, the MP said, the government has no say in it. Those who are about to get house pattas will be given based on the court's order, the MP informed.

Earlier, the MP said, thousands of crores of Simhachalam lands had gone out of the temple's control and they will soon be sorted out.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said district authorities will collect the details of the slums in the city and an action plan will be prepared to develop it into a metro city.

He said the government's aim was to develop Visakhapatnam on all fronts which is all set to become the executive capital.

The Minister said that Visakhapatnam will be developed as a pollution-free green city. In connection with this, one lakh saplings will be planted.

Srinivasa Rao mentioned that about 800 parks and some with walking tracks will be developed at the identified vacant lands across the city. Further, the Minister said protecting government lands is the prime responsibility of the government and added that stringent action will be taken against land grabbers.

Srinivasa Rao stated that as a part of protecting Simhachalam temple lands, Joint Collectors from Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam will conduct an impartial survey and will submit a report.

He alleged that 740 acres of Simhachalam lands were removed from the temple land register during the TDP regime. He also mentioned an inquiry will be conducted and a report will be submitted in 10 days.

The meeting was attended by GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, among others.