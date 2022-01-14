Visakhapatnam: 'Dhawan space rover' can travel on any planet

Visakhapatnam: When Y Jessica, R Arundathi and Urmila worked on 'Dhawan space rover', an innovation that can travel in the space, little did they know that their working prototype would get shortlisted for the 'ATL Space Challenge 2021' among the top 75 projects presented by the students from across the nation.

Today, the students of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential (APSWR) Centre of Excellence, studying Classes VIII and IX are not only excited about their creation but also proud to be part of the challenge that garnered appreciation from various quarters, including principal secretary for social welfare K Sunitha and secretary for AP Balayogi Gurukula Patashala Harshavardhan.

Though projects from Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts also found a place in the top 75 projects of the ATL Space Challenge 2021, the girls from Visakhapatnam say they were glad to bring out a working prototype model for the challenge.

It took a month for the trio to pour life into the project designed with the support of APSWR Principal SV Ramana, district coordinator S Rupavathi and guide teacher/ATL in-charge T Rambabu. "There are six wheels attached with DC motors for the rover to maneuver any terrain of the space. The specialty of the rover that comes with two bogies is that it can work on any terrain and in all planets," explains Jessica, who was earlier part of the team that worked on another project 'safety device for women'.

As a part of the challenge, the girls had an opportunity to take part in several virtual sessions carried out in collaboration with by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Indian Space Research Organisation and Central Board of Secondary Education.

"We are grateful to work as 'innovators' in the space sector and collaborate as a team while learning and unlearning from one another," say Arundathi and Urmila. The challenge was aligned with the 'World Space Week 2021', observed from October 4 to10 every year at global level in order to celebrate the contributions of space science and technology.