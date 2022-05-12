Visakhapatnam: DPR to be readied to widen Kailasapuram road

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha directed the town planning authorities to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) as per the existing master plan for widening the Kailasapuram road. As a part of his field visit, he inspected the road from Seethammadhara to Marriott Hotel at Marripalem here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Corporation Commissioner said steps should be taken to widen the road after discussing with the Visakhapatnam Port Authority management.

The town planning authorities were directed to prepare a list of the houses that would be vulnerable for damage during the widening process and give a report accordingly. Lakshmisha directed the engineering officials to do patch works on Kailasapuram road as there are many potholes.

Later, the ward corporator Allu Shankar Rao appealed to the Corporation Commissioner that road widening should be done from the NGO colony to the side of the Polytechnic College to till Hanuman Temple in Surya Nagar-2. Responding to him, the Commissioner directed the authorities to prepare a DPR for the same.

The YSRCP north constituency coordinator and NREDCAP chairman KK Raju and Deputy Mayor Kattamuri Sathish accompanied the Commissioner.