Visakhapatnam: DRH plays significant role in treating Covid-19 patients

Visakhapatnam: In times of the pandemic, the 154-bedded Divisional Railway Hospital (DRH) is playing an active role in treating the coronavirus patients.

Utilising the services of the MeD robot, the hospital has so far treated over 200 Covid-19 patients. Of them, 150 were discharged after getting completely recovered from the infection. About 30 were referred to other hospitals, while 200 patients, mildly infected with the virus, were asked to avail home isolation.

Apart from catering to close to 18,000 railway personnel, 16,000 retired employees and their family members, the dedicated ward opened for Covid-19 patients consists of necessary equipment such as ventilators, multi-para monitors, pulse oximeters, nebulisers and infusion pumps, among others.

As a part of its preparedness and infection control mechanism, the hospital has adequate supplies in its 14 peripheral health units spread across Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

Besides the treatment, Covid-19 testing facilities set up at the hospital aided in testing 900 RT-PCR tests and 450 rapid antigen tests till date.

The medical staff and their families are going through tough times in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava termed doctors, nursing staff, pharmacists and the assisting staff as the real heroes as they continue to wage a relentless battle against the virus.