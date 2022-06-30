Visakhapatnam: Drive to demolish 1,200 dilapidated railway quarters

Visakhapatnam: The railway quarters that are in dilapidated condition are getting flattened in Visakhapatnam one after the other.



Many such quarters falling under the jurisdiction of Waltair Division are in a bad condition. Hundreds of them are present in North Simhachalam, New Colony, Vadlapudi, Marripalem and various parts of the port city.

Owing to age, a number of them are in a bad condition. As there is no requirement to take up repair works by investing in such dilapidated quarters, the Waltair Division opted to demolish them instead.

Recently, a survey was carried out by the division officials to identify the buildings in a bad condition, mapping their location, etc.

Based on the report, the exercise towards this has already commenced in some parts of the division.

"About 1,200 quarters have been identified for demolition. The target is to complete the exercise by the end of the year. Depending on the situation and requirement, the division would take a call whether the demolished quarters would be reconsidered for new development or not," explains Anup Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division. Of late, such places have become a hub for perpetrators to carry out anti-social activities. Following a recent incident, the division officials have accelerated the exercise. A murder had recently occurred in a deserted railway quarter. By flattening the dilapidated quarters, the division officials not only intend to put an end to anti-social activities in the premises but also avoid any untoward incidents from happening in future.