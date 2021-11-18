Visakhapatnam: Eco-friendly crafts of tribals catch eyeballs

Visakhapatnam: The hand-woven and eco-friendly crafts of the tribals from various Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) limits draw the attention of the denizens.



As a part of the Tribal Pride Day/National Tribal Day celebrations, the counters dotting the Beach Road bring out the skills of the tribals from across the State.

Tribals from the ITDAs of Seethammapeta, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, KR Puram, Nellore and Srisailam have put up their crafts in 25 counters spread across the venue.

Squatting on the floor, a team of tribals weave bamboo baskets with dexterity, while the Savara tribes settle to bring out the essence of tribal art through their paintings.

These apart, the earth-friendly teacups, decorative items, accessories, tribal art and home decors made of wrought iron, paintings and bamboo holders for earthen lamps, among others attract the attention of the visitors at the venue.

Exhibiting jute bags, P Parameswari from Nellore says, "It has been two years since I took training for making the jute bags. We design the bags at home and display them at fairs such as these. In recent years, the demand for eco-friendly and organic products have soared. With the support of the department, we would like to set up a venture and train people in the skill that I am adept at."

Sharing the response of the fair, Professor of the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Mission (TCRTM), Department of Tribal Welfare, Andhra Pradesh Nookarapu Srinivasa, says, "The response for the tribal wares is quite overwhelming. And most of the products exhibited by the tribals got exhausted by now. After browsing through the stalls, visitors arriving here request us to extend the fair."

Also, there is state-level tribal drawing and art contest scheduled on November 22 for the tribal artists across the State, says N Sitaramaiah of TCRTM.

Visitors can browse through the products put up at the fair organised in collaboration with ITDAs, GCC and TRIFED and Tribal Handicrafts Societies on the Beach Road from 10 am to 10 pm till November 19.

Along with enhancing their source of income, the platform aids in bringing various crafts of the tribals under an umbrella and help them hone their marketing skills.

A potter making terracota wares at the fair in Visakhapatnam



