Visakhapatnam: ECoR to run weekly special train services

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to passengers during the summer, East Coast Railway has decided to run a few weekly special trains. As a part of it, Visakhapatnam- Bangalore Cantt (08543) weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 3.55 pm from May 7 to 28 and reach Bengaluru Cantt the next day at 12:30 noon (four trips).

In return, Bangalore Cantt (08544) Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Bangalore Cantt at 3.50 pm on Mondays from May 8 to 29 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 1.30 pm (four trips). The train halts at Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore Cantt. Public are requested to make use of these special trains.