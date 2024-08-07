Visakhapatnam: Experts stress on breastfeeding as a healthy practice

Visakhapatnam: Highlighting umpteen benefits of breastfeeding both for mother and infant, doctors emphasise the need for its success and sustainability through various modes. As the first week of August every year is being observed as the ‘World Breastfeeding Week’, the current year’s theme focuses on ‘closing the gap: breastfeeding support for all’.

For years, WHO and UNICEF have been advocating exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a baby’s life as it is considered the most effective way to protect the infant’s overall health and wellbeing and survival.

The campaign portrays the way how families, workplaces could come together to help encourage breastfeeding and contribute to its success.

Doctors say that breast milk has evolved over millions of years to provide ideal nutrition with its balanced blend of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals for newborns. Underlining the importance, Child Development Project Officer Ramana Kumari laid emphasis on the need for the lactating mothers to be aware of various benefits of breastfeeding.

At Jaya Prakash Nagar Anganwadi centre, the CDPO spoke at an awareness drive programme. She recommended exclusive breastfeeding for the infants in their initial six months.

RP Peta PHC doctor Gothami, Marripalem sector supervisor JTN Jyothi, Anganwadi teachers took part in the awareness programme. Contributing to the week-long campaign, founder of NariCare, a healthcare startup Gayathri Kanumuri explained unique components of breast milk. What sets breast milk apart from infant formula are its unique bioactive factors, including antibodies, human milk oligosaccharides (HMOs), stem cells, growth factors, hormones, cytokines, and anti-inflammatory agents, she informed.

These components, Gayathri said, were crucial for protecting infants from infections, supporting their development, regulating immune function, and promoting a healthy gut microbiome—features that cannot be replicated by formula.

However, despite these benefits, the exclusive breastfeeding rate in India for the first six months stands at only 55 percent.

A host of hospitals and organisations came together to contribute to the campaign through rallies and

awareness drives.