Visakhapatnam: Exports growth achieved by Lee Pharma lauded

Visakhapatnam: A R M Reddy, Development Commissioner of VSEZ, visited Lee Pharma located in VSEZ at Duvvada , Visakhapatnam on Saturday and reviewed the performance of the unit vis a vis exports despite pandemic last year and current year and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the unit.

The Development Commissioner along with the staff of VSEZ and the unit planted sapplings in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the premises of Lee Pharma.

He visited quality control and quality assurance wings and the manufacturing facilities of unit and appreciated the hygieneic conditions being maintained at the unit. The unit has also maintained 30% greenery, he pointed out.

The Directors of Lee Pharma Praveen Reddy and Leela accompanied the Development Commissioner during his visit to QC and QA labs.

Later, while addressing the employees of Lee Pharma, A Rama Mohan Reddy appreciated the role of pharma sector in the country especially VSEZ, which has achieved a growth of 40% during last year with exports of Rs 20,500 crore and this year 9% Rs 8,971 crore up to August with 58 units operational in AP and Telangana.

He also appreciated the role of Lee Pharma in making Fabipiravir, a Covid drug, during the pandemic. He also appreciated the efforts to start another production unit inside the Unit for nutraceuticals which will be operational by next year.