Visakhapatnam: Five arrested for trafficking marijuana in the name of Ayurvedic medicine

Visakhapatnam SEB officials have arrested a gang smuggling cannabis from the Visakhapatnam agency area to the states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan through the Amazon online delivery app. Special Enforcement Bureau JD Satish Kumar has arrested five gang members who were trafficking cannabis under the name 'Super Natural Stevia Leaves' used in Ayurvedic medicine for the treatment of diabetes. It was revealed to the media at the district police office on Saturday.

He said about 900 kg of marijuana had been smuggled using the Amazon platform over the past seven or eight months. Visakhapatnam SEB police have arrested and remanded five persons from Visakhapatnam in connection with the case and are investigating further.

Satish Kumar said that according to the information given by the Madhya Pradesh police that the cannabis was being smuggled through the Amazon online app, a search was carried out at the house of Chilakapati Srinivasa Rao of Kancharapalem on the 21st of this month. An electronic weighing machine, two cardboard boxes used for packets of marijuana, Amazon black and gray polythene bags, and Amazon tapes were found in the home along with 48kg of dry marijuana.

While arresting and interrogating Srinivasa Rao, Suraj Pavaiah and Mukul Jaishwal from Madhya Pradesh said that they had both booked on Amazon app under the name 'Supernatural Stevia Leaves'. Satish Kumar explained that Chilakapati Mohan Raju, son of Chilakapati Srinivasa Rao, Amazon pickup boys Kumaraswamy, Krishnan Raju, and driver Venkateshwar were arrested.