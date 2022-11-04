Visakhapatnam: Foundation laid for construction of Rythu Bazaar

Visakhapatnam: City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari told the officials to provide quality vegetables at a low cost and make them available to the locals, a Rythu Bazaar was set up in Arilova. On Thursday, the Mayor laid a foundation stone for the construction of the Rythu Bazaar along with VMRDA Chairperson and east constituency in-charge A Vijaya Nirmala.

It will be built on a vacant land allotted for the purpose next to Arilova District Praja Parishad High School with the Marketing Department funds at a cost of about Rs 80 lakh, the Mayor said. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the foundation stone for the construction of 60 shops was laid to provide quality and fresh vegetables directly to the consumers from farmers. She mentioned that the people of the Arilova region are going long distances to get vegetables and the facility would be convenient to the locals and neighbouring people.

The Mayor stated that the two-decade long demand of the Arilova residents was met with the initiative. Agriculture Market Committee chairman Baygani Sunny Krishna, assistant director of Marketing Department Sheikh Yasin, among others, were present.